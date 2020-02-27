Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $195.38 and $197.64 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ecolab Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Based on a current price of $195.21, Ecolab Inc is currently 22.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $151.67. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $196.39, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $194.69.

In the past 52 weeks, Ecolab Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $166.73 and a high of $211.24 and closed yesterday at $195.21, 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Ecolab Inc. is a global provider of water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers in foodservice, food processing, hospitality, healthcare, industrial, and oil and gas markets. The Company's services include water treatments, cleaning and sanitizing solutions, pest elimination, and kitchen repair and maintenance services.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ecolab Inc and will alert subscribers who have ECL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.