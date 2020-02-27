Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $36.69 and $37.12 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ebay Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Ebay Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.25 and a 52-week low of $27.28 and closed yesterday at 34% above that low price at $36.65 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 0.32% higher over the past week, respectively.

eBay Inc. is a global commerce company. The Company's platforms are designed to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale and buyers to find and buy it. eBay's items can be new or used, plain or luxurious, commonplace or rare, trendy or one-of-a-kind.

Potential upside of 31.7% exists for Ebay Inc, based on a current level of $36.65 and analysts' average consensus price target of $48.28. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $37.71, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $36.11.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ebay Inc and will alert subscribers who have EBAY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.