Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Dunkin' Brands G (:DNKN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Dunkin' Brands G (:DNKN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $56.92 and $58.59 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Dunkin' Brands G may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Dunkin' Brands G (:DNKN) has potential upside of 12.2% based on a current price of $56.36 and analysts' consensus price target of $63.22. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $62.69 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $74.50.

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. franchises quick service restaurants (""QSRs"") serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as ice cream. The Company operates primarily in the breakfast part of the day within the QSR segment of the restaurant industry. Dunkin' Brands Group operates worldwide.

Over the past year, Dunkin' Brands G has traded in a range of $38.51 to $79.78 and closed yesterday at $56.36, 46% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 1.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

