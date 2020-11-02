Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $133.62 and $133.73 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Dte Energy Co may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

DTE Energy Company, a diversified energy company, develops and manages energy-related businesses and services nationwide. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in southeastern Michigan. DTE is also involved in gas pipelines and storage, unconventional gas exploration, development, and production.

Dte Energy Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $135.51 and a 52-week low of $112.86 and closed yesterday at 18% above that low price at $133.29 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Based on a current price of $133.29, Dte Energy Co is currently 19.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $108.00. Dte Energy Co shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $129.45 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $128.51.

