Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $86.54 and $89.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Dover Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Dover Corporation manufactures a variety of specialized industrial products and manufacturing equipment. The Company's products include material handling equipment, refuse truck bodies, tank trailers, refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, marking and coding systems, sucker rods, drill bit inserts, nozzles, swivels and breakaways, and electronic technology equipment.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dover Corp have traded between a low of $62.95 and a high of $120.26 and closed yesterday at $87.71, which is 39% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) is currently priced 1.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $86.16. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $97.47 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $102.12.

