Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $110.22 and $111.53 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Dover Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Dover Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $120.26 and a 52-week low of $87.07 and closed yesterday at 25% above that low price at $108.71 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Dover Corporation manufactures a variety of specialized industrial products and manufacturing equipment. The Company's products include material handling equipment, refuse truck bodies, tank trailers, refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, marking and coding systems, sucker rods, drill bit inserts, nozzles, swivels and breakaways, and electronic technology equipment.

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) is currently priced 20.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $86.16. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $116.51, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $103.38.

