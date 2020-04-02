Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $69.82 and $71.64 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Dorman Products may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 5.7% for shares of Dorman Products based on a current price of $70.64 and an average consensus analyst price target of $74.67. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $74.56 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $78.91.

In the past 52 weeks, Dorman Products share prices have been bracketed by a low of $60.00 and a high of $88.50 and closed yesterday at $70.64, 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive products and home hardware. The Company supplies its products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets.

