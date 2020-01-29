Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $83.43 and $83.74 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Dominion Energy may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Dominion Energy has traded in a range of $67.47 to $84.42 and closed yesterday at $84.03, 25% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy products. The Company offers natural gas and electric energy transmission, gathering, and storage solutions. Dominion Energy serves customers in the United States.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is currently priced 11.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $74.00. Dominion Energy shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $82.26 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $78.90.

