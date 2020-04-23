Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Dolby Laborato-A (NYSE:DLB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Dolby Laborato-A (NYSE:DLB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $55.10 and $55.67 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Dolby Laborato-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 21.7% for shares of Dolby Laborato-A based on a current price of $56.87 and an average consensus analyst price target of $69.20. Dolby Laborato-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $60.28 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $64.14.

Over the past year, Dolby Laborato-A has traded in a range of $44.68 to $73.20 and closed yesterday at $56.87, 27% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. develops audio signal processing systems for the motion picture, broadcasting, and music recording industries, as well as the consumer market.

