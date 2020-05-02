Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $40.09 and $40.98 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Dmc Global Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

DMC Global Inc. operates as a technology company. The Company offers collaboration, research, development, and other services. DMC Global conducts its business worldwide.

Dmc Global Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $76.68 and a 52-week low of $33.84 and closed yesterday at 19% above that low price at $40.30 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) is currently priced 16.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $33.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.29 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $52.21.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Dmc Global Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Dmc Global Inc in search of a potential trend change.