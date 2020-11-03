Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $23.00 and $25.62 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Dmc Global Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Dmc Global Inc has traded in a range of $22.97 to $76.68 and closed yesterday at $23.80, 4% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

DMC Global Inc. operates as a technology company. The Company offers collaboration, research, development, and other services. DMC Global conducts its business worldwide.

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) has potential upside of 40.8% based on a current price of $23.80 and analysts' consensus price target of $33.50. Dmc Global Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.25 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $48.40.

