Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $37.87 and $38.48 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Dish Network-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

DISH Network Corp. provides a direct broadcast satellite subscription television, audio programming, and interactive television services to commercial and residential subscribers in the United States.

Over the past year, Dish Network-A has traded in a range of $23.22 to $44.66 and closed yesterday at $36.32, 56% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% higher and 0.66% higher over the past week, respectively.

Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH) has potential upside of 70.1% based on a current price of $36.32 and analysts' consensus price target of $61.76. Dish Network-A shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.98 and support at its 200-day MA of $35.86.

