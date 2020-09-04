Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $1.40 and $1.59 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Diamond Offshore may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Diamond Offshore share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.64 and a 52-week low of $1.22 and closed yesterday at 34% above that low price at $1.64 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.4%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a global offshore oil and gas drilling contractor. The Company is a deep water driller that serves markets that include the deep water, harsh environment, conventional semisubmersible, and jack-up markets.

There is potential upside of 781.9% for shares of Diamond Offshore based on a current price of $1.64 and an average consensus analyst price target of $14.46. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $2.94 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $5.72.

