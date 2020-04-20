Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Destination Xl G (NASDAQ:DXLG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Destination Xl G (NASDAQ:DXLG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $0.30 and $0.34 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Destination Xl G may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 1,150.8% for shares of Destination Xl G based on a current price of $0.32 and an average consensus analyst price target of $4.00. Destination Xl G shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $0.66 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $1.32.

Destination Xl G share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $2.33 and a 52-week low of $0.22 and closed yesterday at 45% above that low price at $0.32 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 11.5%.

Destination XL Group, Inc. operates as an apparel store. The Company provides men clothing, shoes, and accessories, as well as offers electronic commerce and catalog operations. Destination XL Group serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Destination Xl G and will alert subscribers who have DXLG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.