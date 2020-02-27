Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Deere & Co (NYSE:DE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $167.35 and $169.38 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Deere & Co may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 10.4% for shares of Deere & Co based on a current price of $165.50 and an average consensus analyst price target of $182.72. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $170.76, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $163.95.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes a range of agricultural, construction, forestry, and commercial and consumer equipment. The Company supplies replacement parts for its own products and for those of other manufacturers. Deere also provides product and parts financing services. Deere and Company extends its services and products worldwide.

Over the past year, Deere & Co has traded in a range of $132.68 to $181.99 and closed yesterday at $165.50, 25% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

