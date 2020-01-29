Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Deere & Co (NYSE:DE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $163.56 and $165.67 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Deere & Co may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 12.3% exists for Deere & Co, based on a current level of $162.76 and analysts' average consensus price target of $182.72. Deere & Co shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $163.59 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $172.35.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes a range of agricultural, construction, forestry, and commercial and consumer equipment. The Company supplies replacement parts for its own products and for those of other manufacturers. Deere also provides product and parts financing services. Deere and Company extends its services and products worldwide.

Over the past year, Deere & Co has traded in a range of $132.68 to $180.48 and closed yesterday at $162.76, 23% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

