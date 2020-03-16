Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $1.45 and $1.70 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of On Deck Capital may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 284.6% for shares of On Deck Capital based on a current price of $1.69 and an average consensus analyst price target of $6.50. On Deck Capital shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $3.76 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $3.83.

On Deck Capital share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $5.92 and a 52-week low of $1.31 and closed yesterday at 29% above that low price at $1.69 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.63% lower and 5.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

On Deck Capital, Inc. provides capital financing services to businesses. The Company offers online tools and resources including data aggregation and electronic payment technology, and to evaluate the health of small businesses. On Deck Capital serves small and medium sized businesses in the United States.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for On Deck Capital and will alert subscribers who have ONDK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.