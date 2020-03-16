Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $1.10 and $1.20 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of CVR Partners LP may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of CVR Partners LP have traded between a low of $1.00 and a high of $4.35 and closed yesterday at $1.19, which is 19% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.95% lower and 6.2% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 301.3% exists for CVR Partners LP, based on a current level of $1.19 and analysts' average consensus price target of $4.78. CVR Partners LP shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $2.49 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $3.26.

CVR Partners, LP was formed to own, operate and grow its nitrogen fertilizer business. The Company's nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility utilizes a petroleum coke, or pet coke, gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer. CVR Partners facility includes an ammonia unit, an urea ammonium nitrate, or UAN, unit, and a gasifier complex.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for CVR Partners LP and will alert subscribers who have UAN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.