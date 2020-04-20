Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $25.23 and $25.87 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Cubesmart may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that owns, operates, acquires, and develops self-storage facilities in the United States.

There is potential upside of 20.4% for shares of Cubesmart based on a current price of $25.55 and an average consensus analyst price target of $30.75. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.40 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $31.96.

Over the past year, Cubesmart has traded in a range of $19.61 to $36.32 and closed yesterday at $25.55, 30% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cubesmart and will alert subscribers who have CUBE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.