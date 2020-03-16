Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $20.25 and $21.79 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Cryolife Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 31.3% exists for Cryolife Inc, based on a current level of $21.79 and analysts' average consensus price target of $28.60. Cryolife Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $27.18 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $27.74.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cryolife Inc have traded between a low of $20.13 and a high of $33.00 and closed yesterday at $21.79, which is 8% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

CryoLife, Inc. cryopreserves viable human tissues for cardiovascular, vascular, and orthopedic transplant applications. The Company develops and commercializes additional implantable products and single-use medical devices. CryoLife develops bioprosthetic cardiovascular devices, including novel design stentless porcine heart valves marketed in Europe.

