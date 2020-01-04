Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Coty Inc-Cl A (NYSE:COTY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Coty Inc-Cl A (NYSE:COTY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $5.50 and $5.79 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Coty Inc-Cl A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Coty Inc. manufactures and distributes beauty products. The Company offers fragrances, color cosmetics, hygiene, sun care, and skin treatment products. Coty supplies its products to department stores, specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and duty free shops in airports worldwide.

There is potential upside of 244.3% for shares of Coty Inc-Cl A based on a current price of $5.16 and an average consensus analyst price target of $17.76. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.04 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $10.54.

Coty Inc-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.03 and a 52-week low of $3.02 and closed yesterday at 71% above that low price at $5.16 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

