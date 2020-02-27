Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $307.00 and $310.31 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Costco Wholesale may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Costco Wholesale has traded in a range of $215.77 to $325.26 and closed yesterday at $304.00, 41% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% higher and 0.27% higher over the past week, respectively.

Based on a current price of $304.00, Costco Wholesale is currently 31.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $209.13. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $304.36, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $286.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates wholesale membership warehouses in multiple countries. The Company sells all kinds of food, automotive supplies, toys, hardware, sporting goods, jewelry, electronics, apparel, health, and beauty aids, as well as other goods.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Costco Wholesale and will alert subscribers who have COST in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.