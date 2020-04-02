Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $26.81 and $26.94 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Corning Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Corning Incorporated is a global technology-based company. The Company produces optical fiber, cable, and photonic components for the telecommunications industry, as well as manufactures glass panels, funnels, liquid crystal display glass, and projection video lens assemblies for the information display industry.

Corning Inc has overhead space with shares priced $27.00, or 18.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $33.14. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.93 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $29.94.

Over the past year, Corning Inc has traded in a range of $26.55 to $35.34 and closed yesterday at $27.00, 2% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Corning Inc and will alert subscribers who have GLW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.