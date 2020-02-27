Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $89.31 and $92.12 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Copart Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Copart, Inc. provides vehicle suppliers, primarily insurance companies, with a variety of services to process and sell salvage vehicles through auctions. The Company offers salvaged vehicles that are primarily sold to licensed dismantlers, rebuilders, and used vehicle dealers.

Based on a current price of $88.36, Copart Inc is currently 39.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $53.86. Copart Inc shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $96.42 and support at its 200-day MA of $82.99.

Over the past year, Copart Inc has traded in a range of $57.50 to $104.88 and closed yesterday at $88.36, 54% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

