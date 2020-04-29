Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Copa Holdin-Cl A (NYSE:CPA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Copa Holdin-Cl A (NYSE:CPA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $41.73 and $44.10 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Copa Holdin-Cl A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Copa Holdin-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $116.88 and a 52-week low of $24.00 and closed yesterday at 86% above that low price at $44.72 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.1%.

Copa Holdings SA provides international airline passenger and cargo service. The Company provides scheduled flights to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. The Company also has codeshare arrangements with Continental Airlines.

There is potential upside of 226.2% for shares of Copa Holdin-Cl A based on a current price of $44.72 and an average consensus analyst price target of $145.86. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $58.54 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $91.83.

