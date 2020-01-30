Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Commercial Metal (NYSE:CMC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Commercial Metal (NYSE:CMC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $20.97 and $21.39 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Commercial Metal may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Commercial Metal has overhead space with shares priced $21.00, or 12.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $24.10. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $21.78, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $18.29.

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products and related materials. The Company trades primary and secondary metals, steel, ores, concentrates, industrial minerals, ferroalloys, chemicals, and other materials used in a variety of industries.

In the past 52 weeks, Commercial Metal share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.27 and a high of $24.04 and closed yesterday at $21.00, 58% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% higher and 0.33% higher over the past week, respectively.

