Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Comfort Systems (NYSE:FIX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Comfort Systems (NYSE:FIX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $46.57 and $47.50 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Comfort Systems may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Comfort Systems has overhead space with shares priced $47.31, or 1.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $48.00. Comfort Systems shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $47.72 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $49.62.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services. The Company's commercial and industrial markets include office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, hotels, manufacturing plants, and government facilities.

In the past 52 weeks, Comfort Systems share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.27 and a high of $58.21 and closed yesterday at $47.31, 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

