Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $36.30 and $39.19 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Comerica Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Comerica Incorporated is the holding company for business, individual, and investment banks with operations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Company subsidiaries provides services such as corporate banking, international finance, treasury management, community and private banking, small business and individual lending, investment services, and institutional trust.

Comerica Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $83.72 and a 52-week low of $39.10 and closed yesterday at 3% above that low price at $40.24 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Comerica Inc has overhead space with shares priced $40.24, or 60.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $103.04. Comerica Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $61.98 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $66.39.

