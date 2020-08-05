Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $35.37 and $35.78 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Comcast Corp-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has potential upside of 26.6% based on a current price of $35.58 and analysts' consensus price target of $45.05. Comcast Corp-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $37.05 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $42.75.

Over the past year, Comcast Corp-A has traded in a range of $31.71 to $47.74 and closed yesterday at $35.58, 12% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Comcast Corporation provides media and television broadcasting services. The Company offers video streaming, television programming, high-speed internet, cable television, and communication services. Comcast serves customers worldwide.

