Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $73.82 and $74.37 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Colgate-Palmoliv may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Colgate-Palmoliv has traded in a range of $64.75 to $77.41 and closed yesterday at $72.92, 13% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% higher and 0.55% higher over the past week, respectively.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a consumer products company that markets its products throughout the world. The Company's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoos, deodorants, bar and liquid soaps, dishwashing liquid, and laundry products, as well as pet nutrition products for cats and dogs.

Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL) is currently priced 1.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $71.95. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $71.58 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $71.08.

