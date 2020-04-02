Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $141.71 and $145.64 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Coherent Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Coherent Inc has overhead space with shares priced $142.18, or 40.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $237.86. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $146.47 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $159.54.

Over the past year, Coherent Inc has traded in a range of $107.18 to $178.08 and closed yesterday at $142.18, 33% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Coherent, Inc. is a global company that manufactures and sells a variety of laser-based photonic products. The Company's products are used in manufacturing and instrumentation applications that include optical telecommunication, semiconductor manufacturing, inspection and test, advance packaging, and reprographics. The electro-optical market consists of Fortune 500 customers.

