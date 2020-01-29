Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $54.83 and $55.82 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Cognex Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems. The Company's systems are used to automate the manufacture of a variety of discrete items and to assure their quality. Cognex has regional offices located throughout North America, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Based on a current price of $55.29, Cognex Corp is currently 10.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $49.60. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $54.01 and further support at its 200-day MA of $48.85.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cognex Corp have traded between a low of $39.98 and a high of $59.14 and closed yesterday at $55.29, which is 38% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cognex Corp on December 12th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $53.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Cognex Corp have risen 3.1%. We continue to monitor CGNX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.