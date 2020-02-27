Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $66.85 and $67.55 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Cms Energy Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

CMS Energy Corporation is an energy company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas to its customers. CMS Energy also invests in and operates non-utility power generation plants in the United States and abroad.

Over the past year, Cms Energy Corp has traded in a range of $53.41 to $69.17 and closed yesterday at $66.46, 24% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) is currently priced 27.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $47.93. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $65.32 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $61.71.

