Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (:CLF)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (:CLF) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $3.63 and $3.80 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (:CLF) has potential upside of 180.5% based on a current price of $3.71 and analysts' consensus price target of $10.41. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $5.11 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $7.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc have traded between a low of $2.63 and a high of $11.61 and closed yesterday at $3.71, which is 41% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in search of a potential trend change.