Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Clear Channel-A (NYSE:CCO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Clear Channel-A (NYSE:CCO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $0.80 and $0.92 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Clear Channel-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. serves as a outdoor advertising company. The Company offers a wide range of displays across global platform to meet the advertising needs of its customers. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings offers digital bill-boards for advertising.

There is potential upside of 354.5% for shares of Clear Channel-A based on a current price of $0.88 and an average consensus analyst price target of $4.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $1.19 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $2.38.

Clear Channel-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $5.47 and a 52-week low of $0.36 and closed yesterday at 144% above that low price at $0.88 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.6%.

