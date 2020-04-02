Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $82.99 and $84.68 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Clean Harbors may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Based on a current price of $84.29, Clean Harbors is currently 29.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $59.25. Clean Harbors shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $84.32 and support at its 200-day MA of $76.12.

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides a variety of environmental remediation and industrial waste management services to customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company's services include treatment and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous solid and liquid waste, surface remediation, groundwater restoration, and waste packaging, as well as analytical testing and consulting.

Clean Harbors share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $88.01 and a 52-week low of $56.14 and closed yesterday at 50% above that low price at $84.29 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Clean Harbors and will alert subscribers who have CLH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.