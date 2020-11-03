Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for City Office Reit (NYSE:CIO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in City Office Reit (NYSE:CIO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $9.70 and $10.28 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of City Office Reit may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, City Office Reit has traded in a range of $10.00 to $14.49 and closed yesterday at $10.24, 2% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

City Office REIT, Inc. acquires, owns and operates office properties. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States.

City Office Reit has overhead space with shares priced $10.24, or 25.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $13.75. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $13.03 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $13.21.

