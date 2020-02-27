Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $108.92 and $110.39 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Citrix Systems may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) defies analysts with a current price ($106.80) 1.8% above its average consensus price target of $104.88. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $116.92, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $103.96.

Citrix Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets technology solutions that allow applications to be delivered, supported, and shared on-demand. The Company develops and markets comprehensive solutions across all dimensions of application, server and desktop virtualization, as well as application and network optimization.

Over the past year, Citrix Systems has traded in a range of $90.28 to $130.55 and closed yesterday at $106.80, 18% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% higher and 0.01% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Citrix Systems and will alert subscribers who have CTXS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.