Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $69.58 and $70.61 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Citigroup Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Citigroup Inc have traded between a low of $60.05 and a high of $83.11 and closed yesterday at $67.90, which is 13% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 0.45% lower over the past week, respectively.

Citigroup Inc. is a diversified financial services holding company that provides a broad range of financial services to consumer and corporate customers. The Company services include investment banking, retail brokerage, corporate banking, and cash management products and services. Citigroup serves customers globally.

There is potential upside of 24.2% for shares of Citigroup Inc based on a current price of $67.90 and an average consensus analyst price target of $84.33. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $71.47 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $78.18.

