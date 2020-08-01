Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $79.10 and $79.30 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Citigroup Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Citigroup Inc have traded between a low of $54.76 and a high of $80.42 and closed yesterday at $78.94, which is 44% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Citigroup Inc has overhead space with shares priced $78.94, or 6.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $84.33. Citigroup Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $75.99 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $69.62.

Citigroup Inc. is a diversified financial services holding company that provides a broad range of financial services to consumer and corporate customers. The Company services include investment banking, retail brokerage, corporate banking, and cash management products and services. Citigroup serves customers globally.

