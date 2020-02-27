Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $281.85 and $286.51 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Cintas Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Cintas Corporation designs, manufactures, and implements corporate identity uniform programs. The Company also provides entrance mats, restroom supplies, promotional products, document management, fire protection, and first aid and safety services.

Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) is currently priced 39.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $170.88. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $280.74 and further support at its 200-day MA of $259.16.

Cintas Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $304.81 and a 52-week low of $191.91 and closed yesterday at 48% above that low price at $284.55 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

