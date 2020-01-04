Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cinemark Holding (NYSE:CNK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Cinemark Holding (NYSE:CNK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $10.16 and $10.98 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Cinemark Holding may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 323.9% exists for Cinemark Holding, based on a current level of $10.19 and analysts' average consensus price target of $43.19. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.06 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $33.36.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. operates movie theaters. The Company operates in the United States and Latin America.

Cinemark Holding share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.51 and a 52-week low of $5.71 and closed yesterday at 78% above that low price at $10.19 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.18% lower and 5.08% lower over the past week, respectively.

