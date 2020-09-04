Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cimarex Energy C (NYSE:XEC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Cimarex Energy C (NYSE:XEC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $16.73 and $17.29 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Cimarex Energy C may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Cimarex Energy Co. explores and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company conducts its activities in the States of Oklahoma, Kansas, Louisiana, and Texas.

There is potential upside of 644.7% for shares of Cimarex Energy C based on a current price of $18.03 and an average consensus analyst price target of $134.28. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.10 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $42.82.

In the past 52 weeks, Cimarex Energy C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.15 and a high of $72.46 and closed yesterday at $18.03, 48% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.36% lower and 5.86% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cimarex Energy C. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cimarex Energy C in search of a potential trend change.