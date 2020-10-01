Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cimarex Energy C (NYSE:XEC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Cimarex Energy C (NYSE:XEC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $54.13 and $54.42 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Cimarex Energy C may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 146.6% for shares of Cimarex Energy C based on a current price of $54.45 and an average consensus analyst price target of $134.28. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $52.84 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $48.22.

Over the past year, Cimarex Energy C has traded in a range of $37.19 to $77.10 and closed yesterday at $54.45, 46% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

Cimarex Energy Co. explores and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company conducts its activities in the States of Oklahoma, Kansas, Louisiana, and Texas.

