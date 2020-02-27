Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $192.50 and $195.50 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Cigna Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Cigna Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides group life and health insurance, managed care, retirement products and services, and individual financial services worldwide. The Company also sells individual life and health insurance and annuity products in selected international locations.

Potential upside of 13.6% exists for Cigna Corp, based on a current level of $188.92 and analysts' average consensus price target of $214.53. Cigna Corp shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $206.25 and support at its 200-day MA of $176.63.

Cigna Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $224.64 and a 52-week low of $141.95 and closed yesterday at 33% above that low price at $188.92 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% higher and 0.07% higher over the past week, respectively.

