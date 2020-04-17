Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $80.68 and $82.19 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Chevron Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Chevron Corporation is an integrated energy company with operations in countries located around the world. The Company produces and transports crude oil and natural gas. Chevron also refines, markets, and distributes fuels, as well as is involved in chemical and mining operations, power generation, and energy services.

There is potential upside of 76.0% for shares of Chevron Corp based on a current price of $79.99 and an average consensus analyst price target of $140.81. Chevron Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $87.45 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $110.94.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chevron Corp have traded between a low of $51.60 and a high of $127.00 and closed yesterday at $79.99, which is 55% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chevron Corp and will alert subscribers who have CVX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.