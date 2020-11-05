Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (AMEX:CQP)
SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (AMEX:CQP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $32.50 and $33.18 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.
Cheniere Energy Partners LP share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.30 and a 52-week low of $17.75 and closed yesterday at 85% above that low price at $32.77 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.
Potential upside of 30.1% exists for Cheniere Energy Partners LP, based on a current level of $32.77 and analysts' average consensus price target of $42.62. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $38.68, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $28.83.
