Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $54.65 and $55.63 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Cheniere Energy may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 23.2% exists for Cheniere Energy, based on a current level of $54.96 and analysts' average consensus price target of $67.69. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $61.07 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $63.33.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cheniere Energy have traded between a low of $55.21 and a high of $70.60 and closed yesterday at $54.96, which is -0% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is an energy company focused on LNG-related businesses. The Company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminals and liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipelines. Cheniere Energy manages and operates projects in Louisiana and Texas.

