Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $522.92 and $524.96 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Charter Commun-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Based on a current price of $525.73, Charter Commun-A is currently 27.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $384.00. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $490.20 and further support at its 200-day MA of $429.59.

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a cable telecommunications company. The Company offers cable broadcasting, internet, voice, and other business services. Charter Communications serves customers in the United States.

Charter Commun-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $537.54 and a 52-week low of $332.77 and closed yesterday at 58% above that low price at $525.73 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.80% higher and 0.89% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Charter Commun-A and will alert subscribers who have CHTR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.