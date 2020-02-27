Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $519.63 and $527.30 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Charter Commun-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR) is currently priced 25.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $384.00. Charter Commun-A shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $506.82 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $439.98.

Charter Commun-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $546.54 and a 52-week low of $335.53 and closed yesterday at 54% above that low price at $518.09 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a cable telecommunications company. The Company offers cable broadcasting, internet, voice, and other business services. Charter Communications serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Charter Commun-A and will alert subscribers who have CHTR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.